Sweat Economy Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.76 Million (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 30th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $44.76 million and $3.37 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,888,605,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,451,592,173 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

