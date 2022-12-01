Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.86 and last traded at $21.90. 38,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,206,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 8,193.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,108 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,770 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,390,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

