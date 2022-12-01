SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Short Interest Update

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 749,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after buying an additional 309,603 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 147.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 80,961 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,144,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 158,911 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 563,603 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $656,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SXC. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SXC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,074. SunCoke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $712.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.23.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.31. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

