Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

SUHJY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,999. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $13.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.4514 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Sun Hung Kai Properties’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 5.57%.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Featured Stories

