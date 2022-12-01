Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 121.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.63. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 30.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 23.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

