Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit State Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Summit State Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Summit State Bank by 1.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 209,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Summit State Bank Price Performance

Shares of Summit State Bank stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 3,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908. Summit State Bank has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Summit State Bank Dividend Announcement

Summit State Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Summit State Bank’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

