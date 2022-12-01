Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH) Short Interest Down 88.4% in November

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the October 31st total of 23,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 1,961.3% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,030,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 980,646 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,225,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,868,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $157,000.

Shares of SMIH remained flat at $9.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. Summit Healthcare Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $91.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.01.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

