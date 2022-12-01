Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Substratum has a market cap of $283,218.05 and approximately $17.34 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,966.71 or 1.00007474 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010650 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021279 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00244266 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00067153 USD and is down -10.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $166.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

