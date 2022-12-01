Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Subaru in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Subaru presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS FUJHY opened at $8.51 on Monday. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Subaru during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Subaru by 136.0% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

