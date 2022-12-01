Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading Down 3.7%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 124.60 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 124.60 ($1.49). Approximately 2,026,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 201% from the average daily volume of 672,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.40 ($1.55).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KETL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.93) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Strix Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Strix Group Stock Up 6.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £173.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.

Strix Group Cuts Dividend

Strix Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Strix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

