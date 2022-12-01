StockNews.com Upgrades SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) to “Buy”

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPXC stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 538,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,159. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Technologies will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $711,567.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $67,805,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after acquiring an additional 142,785 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,714,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 105,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,946,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,221 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

