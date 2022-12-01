StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) to Hold

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Grupo Simec stock remained flat at $31.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408 shares, compared to its average volume of 959. Grupo Simec has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

