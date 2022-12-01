StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %
UUU stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 million, a P/E ratio of -75.29 and a beta of 1.37.
About Universal Security Instruments
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.