StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PDEX opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

