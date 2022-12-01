StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

NTIC has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Northern Technologies International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.96. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Northern Technologies International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 387,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,817 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 234.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Technologies International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Northern Technologies International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 206,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

