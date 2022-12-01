StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
NTIC has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Northern Technologies International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.96. Northern Technologies International has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $16.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Northern Technologies International
Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.
