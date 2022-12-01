StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.70. GSI Technology has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $5.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Further Reading

