StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of EKSO opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 152,028 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.