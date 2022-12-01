StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BVXV opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.36. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

