StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

