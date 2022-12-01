StockNews.com Downgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Sell

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GTN traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard Lee Boger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in Gray Television by 352.1% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,939,000 after buying an additional 3,225,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 194.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,611 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 533,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 33.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,682,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after purchasing an additional 426,393 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

