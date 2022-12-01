Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMGO. Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Imago BioSciences stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.94. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 38.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 699,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 193,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Imago BioSciences by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 17.2% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 52,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Imago BioSciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

