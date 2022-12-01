Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $35.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IMGO. Cowen lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Imago BioSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Imago BioSciences stock opened at $35.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.94. Imago BioSciences has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $35.75.
Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.
