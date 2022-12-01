Stifel Nicolaus Increases Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$61.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

NYSE:TECK traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 4,451,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 14.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,926,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at $18,880,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

