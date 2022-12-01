Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,600 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,192,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,939,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 246.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 603,796 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,405,000 after acquiring an additional 469,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $5,104,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 0.4 %

STVN traded up €0.06 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €15.31 ($15.78). 272,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,726. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €13.35 ($13.76) and a one year high of €24.60 ($25.36).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stevanato Group Company Profile

STVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

