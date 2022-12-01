Stephen W. Hipp Acquires 2,750 Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $15,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PRTH opened at $5.96 on Thursday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Priority Technology by 68.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Priority Technology by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Priority Technology to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

