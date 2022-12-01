Stellar Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.30 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $2.30 billion and $59.52 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Stellar

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,537 coins and its circulating supply is 25,711,144,418 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

