Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 992,000 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 1,386,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.4 days.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of STZHF stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 7,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.84. Stelco has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZHF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

