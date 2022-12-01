Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 14,046 Shares of Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $11,377.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,837,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,298.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRRP opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Recommended Stories

