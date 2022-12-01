Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 14,046 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $11,377.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,837,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,298.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Star Equity Trading Up 4.3 %
Star Equity stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Star Equity
About Star Equity
Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Equity (STRR)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.