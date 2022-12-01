Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Major Shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 14,046 Shares

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 14,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $11,377.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,837,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,298.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Equity Trading Up 4.3 %

Star Equity stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Star Equity

About Star Equity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Star Equity by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,431 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Equity by 228.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

