STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Update

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the October 31st total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,533. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.78%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

