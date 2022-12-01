St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Update

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of St Barbara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STBMY remained flat at $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. St Barbara has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

