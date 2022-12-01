SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSAAY. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 58 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

