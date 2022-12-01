SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SQZ. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

SQZ Biotechnologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQZ opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies ( NYSE:SQZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.12. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 355.20% and a negative return on equity of 80.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 million. Analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 118.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.88% of the company’s stock.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

