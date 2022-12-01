Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.68, but opened at $83.78. Splunk shares last traded at $88.88, with a volume of 44,807 shares trading hands.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,853 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 984.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after acquiring an additional 742,850 shares during the last quarter. XN LP purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,262,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average of $91.71.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

