Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $97.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPLK. Cowen dropped their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.91.
NASDAQ SPLK opened at $84.00 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.71.
Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
