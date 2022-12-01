Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $97.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPLK. Cowen dropped their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Splunk from $133.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.91.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $84.00 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at $7,120,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 15.7% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Splunk by 242.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 12,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC raised its position in Splunk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

