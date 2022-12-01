SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stock Position Lessened by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 3.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,756,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

MDY opened at $472.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $524.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.25.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.