SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $470.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

