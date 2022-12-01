SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $470.48 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $433.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.25.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.