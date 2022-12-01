SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Lifted by Lloyd Park LLC

Lloyd Park LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.3% of Lloyd Park LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lloyd Park LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $188,748,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,030,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.11. The company had a trading volume of 298,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,948,255. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.74. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $119.45.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

