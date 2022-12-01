Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.24.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,026 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,040 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,996 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

