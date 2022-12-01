Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonim Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Stock Up 28.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 9,385,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,771. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.62.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

