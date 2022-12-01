SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Acquired by Tikvah Management LLC

Tikvah Management LLC lifted its holdings in SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,500 shares during the period. SomaLogic comprises approximately 5.6% of Tikvah Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tikvah Management LLC’s holdings in SomaLogic were worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 11.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SomaLogic by 30.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 96.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Get SomaLogic alerts:

SomaLogic Price Performance

NASDAQ SLGC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.86. 24,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,230. SomaLogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SomaLogic Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLGC shares. Cowen cut their price objective on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on SomaLogic to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

(Get Rating)

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SomaLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomaLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.