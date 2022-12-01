Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $25.40 on Wednesday. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($23.20) to €23.50 ($24.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Featured Stories

