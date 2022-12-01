SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

SoftBank Group Stock Up 2.7 %

SoftBank Group stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.24. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

