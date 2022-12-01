Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $195.00. The stock had previously closed at $142.90, but opened at $133.66. Snowflake shares last traded at $149.82, with a volume of 104,203 shares.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $274.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.81.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 4.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 13,709,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snowflake by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after buying an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Snowflake by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,122,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,004,000 after buying an additional 306,258 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.00.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

