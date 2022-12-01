Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.24.

Snowflake Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $142.90 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $378.11. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.00.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $15,489,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.4% in the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

