Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Update

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMKG stock remained flat at $0.01 on Wednesday. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

