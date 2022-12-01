Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,594. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $164.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

