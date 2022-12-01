Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $94.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,594. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $164.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
