SKALE Network Price Hits $0.0279 on Top Exchanges (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $112.58 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network token can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular exchanges.

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,472,833,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,039,352,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

