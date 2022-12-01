Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.23. Sirius XM has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 452,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Sirius XM by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Sirius XM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 617,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

