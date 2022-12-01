Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Sintx Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,860,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,480. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Sintx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.90.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sintx Technologies to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.
