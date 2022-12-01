Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in November

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,327,500 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the October 31st total of 8,233,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26,637.5 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLCMF remained flat at 3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sinch AB has a 52 week low of 1.75 and a 52 week high of 15.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of 3.31.

Get Sinch AB (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLCMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 50 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sinch AB (publ) from SEK 19 to SEK 32 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.